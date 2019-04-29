Cache rehab program assists community while helping addicts

CACHE, OK (TNN) - Helping the community by rehabilitating those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction - that’s the goal of one organization in southwest Oklahoma.
Sonrise Adult and Teen Challenge has operated out of Cache for more than 30 years, offering those struggling with addiction a second chance at a productive life. But that's not all they do, because at the same time they're rehabilitating those people, they're also helping others in need in the Cache community.
Cache resident Pamela Hosford said the men at Sonrise have helped her several times, most recently helping her move last week.
"I really needed their help getting moved and so I got a hold of them and they said yea we’ll come help you. And they’re Christian so you know they’re around when you need them, you can just call them and they’ll help you out,” Hosford said.
That community outreach is just one small part of what Sonrise offers. Their main objective is taking men with drug and alcohol addictions and using faith based teaching to help them beat those addictions.
"We believe men can change. All of the staff here are graduates of this program. I graduated the program in 1996. God radically changed my life, I was desperately addicted to drugs and alcohol and my life changed. Finding freedom when you’ve been bound in addiction is liberating. Why not give that away,” said Executive Director Loren Shreffler.
They do that through a 13-month program where the students going through the program actually live and work alongside each other at the campus in Cache. That includes work at thrift shops that help fund the program, as well as woodworking and lawn care. That very work was done by Joshua West, who tried and failed in other rehab centers before finding success at Sonrise, where he now works.
"The rehab aspect of it was filled with people of all walks of life, all different backgrounds. But one thing we all had in common was addiction. The people here were friendly and made me feel at home, loved me and helped me start off this course of my life. Really after a short time I realized there was something different happening,” West said.
Shreffler said thousands of men have completed the program and gotten their lives back on track which also has a significant impact on all of southwest Oklahoma.
"People who are addicted to drugs are going to commit crimes and destroy families. Drugs are very destructive. When a man gets right, this is the beauty of our program, his whole family gets right. He becomes a father, a child gets a father back, a wife gets her husband back or vice versa depending on the program. It is just a ripple effect through our community in changed lives,” Shreffler said.
Currently there are 54 more men working through the program. If you want to learn more about Sonrise, you can call them at (580) 429-3940.
