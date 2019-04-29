Chickasha police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old

CHICKASHA, OK (TNN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Chickasha.
The Chickasha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in location Hershal Barrett, 85, who went missing from his residence at noon on April 25.
According to police, Barrett goes by the name Lee, is deaf and has dementia.
The family told police he was possibly stopped on Friday or Saturday in Amarillo and they believe he could be en route to Morgan Hill, California.
Police have not released any other details about Barrett other than he is a white male, but say he is driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Corvette, license plate number BSM864.
If you have any information, contact the Chickasha Police Department.
