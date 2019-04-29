Driver injured in rollover accident in Altus

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - First responders in Altus were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover Sunday morning.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of E. Broadway.
According to officers at the scene, a maroon SUV was traveling east at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and stuck a tree before rolling over in front of the Easy Rent store.
The woman driving was pinned inside the SUV and was rescued by the Altus Fire Department. She was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.