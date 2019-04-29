LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! The temperatures outside this morning have a very warm summer feel to them. A lot of places are sitting in the mid 60s. Winds will hold out of the south this morning, which will build in warm moist air. Highs today will be in the mid 70s around lunchtime. A cold front will move through after lunch and stall out along the I-44 corridor this evening. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and this evening along that boundary. There is a slight risk for severe storms to develop throughout all of Texoma. The main threats this evening will be wind, hail, and a few possible tornadoes. The severe storm threat will continue into the overnight.
Tomorrow morning a few showers will be lingering around Texoma. More storms are on the way for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of those storms will be on the strong to severe side, primarily for our eastern and northeastern Texoma counties. A severe threat for severe storms will continue into Wednesday for most of Texoma. Hail and wind will be the biggest threats we keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a possible tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thursday and Friday a few isolated showers and storms will be hanging portions of the viewing area. We are not tracking any severe threat associated those storms at this time. High temperatures both days will be around 75 degrees. Next weekend the lower 80s return and hopefully some dry weather. A few lingering showers may stick around Saturday, but dry weather is expected for Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
