LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! The temperatures outside this morning have a very warm summer feel to them. A lot of places are sitting in the mid 60s. Winds will hold out of the south this morning, which will build in warm moist air. Highs today will be in the mid 70s around lunchtime. A cold front will move through after lunch and stall out along the I-44 corridor this evening. Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and this evening along that boundary. There is a slight risk for severe storms to develop throughout all of Texoma. The main threats this evening will be wind, hail, and a few possible tornadoes. The severe storm threat will continue into the overnight.