First ever ‘College Corner’ brings out community and local vendors

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Members of the community attend the first ever college corner event on Sunday at the University Professional Plaza.
The entire corner was filled with local businesses, vendors, food trucks, art and live music.
The owner of The Native Hippy, as well as the organizer of the event, says she created the event for both young and old to come together and enjoy what Lawton has to offer.
“My goal was not to push information or paper to people, it was basically to stimulate sound, taste, all of it, kind of just be a community and get local businesses out there,” said Shailah Red Elk, owner of The Native Hippy.
Red Elk says her goal is to host this event twice a year, or more, if possible. She says she hopes the next college corner brings more vendors and more people from the community. Red Elk is planning the next event to be around when school starts.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.