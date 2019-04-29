Medicine Park Aquarium to welcome bobcat and coyote

MEDICINE PARK, OK (TNN) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will be adding two new animals to their facility, and neither of them are aquatic!
Bonnie the bobcat and Moriah, a coyote, will be the new additions. Bonnie and Moriah have lived on Fort Sill all their lives, but because of budget cuts, they needed a new home. So, Medicine Park said they would take them in.
The Medicine Park Aquarium biology staff is currently taking care of the animals on Fort Sill, checking on them multiple times a day. But the goal is to bring the animals to live permanently at the aquarium. So, Medicine Park has started a fundraiser to build exhibits for the animals, which will cost $25,000 total.
“It’s wonderful. I can’t wait for them to be here," said Nicole Rowe, aquarium and life sciences director. "I can’t wait for the public to see and have a different aspect, more animals to teach them about in our area, because this is what’s found in their backyard, where you don’t get to see that every day.”
Moriah and Bonnie cannot live in the wild, or live with other bobcats or coyotes, because they have always lived alone. So, they will each have their own exhibit made just for them.
“The sooner, the better, because that way we can get them here in a natural terrain and natural setting and their exhibits will be really large, and so I think they will be a lot happier here, said Rainette Rowland, deputy director. "So, we don’t actually have a deadline, but we would really like it to be by this winter, by fall, to have the exhibits built and these animals transferred over.”
The Medicine Park Aquarium has a 20 year marketing plan expansion, and Bonnie and Moriah are the newest additions.
“Not only will we be a full aquarium, we’ll be a full zoo as well, but animals of southwest Oklahoma," said Rowland. "So, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons, mountain lions, black bears, so forth. So, we will have, every year, one to three new exhibits coming on. So, this is a little bit sooner than what we had planned, but when you have an opportunity like this, especially with a great story, instead of shipping these animals somewhere in the state or out of state, we would definitely want to keep them here. Keep them local.”
So far, the aquarium has raised $835 for the new exhibits, If you would like to help, you can donate to their GoFundMe by clicking the link on their website, you can visit their Facebook page at Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center, or you can donate in-person at the gift shop.
