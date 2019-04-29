OBI asking for O-negative blood donations

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute are asking for O-negative blood donations. They say they're in immediate need because their supply is low.
O-negative is the universal blood type because it's the type that's used most in emergency situations, but only nine percent of the population has that blood type.
Jennifer Risinger, with the OBI, said blood can't be made in a lab, so it's important to have it on the shelf.
"People respond to accidents and thinks and they think well I'll go out and donate blood if somebody I know or love needs blood, but we need to have that blood on the shelf,” she said. “So, when an accident or illness occurs, we already have the blood ready for them."
If you’d like to donate, you can go to the blood institute located at 211 southwest A Avenue in Lawton.
