Suspected DUI driver crashes several times in northwest Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A driver suspected of DUI was arrested Sunday evening after crashing multiple times in northwest Lawton.
It started around 7:00 p.m., when a man driving a white pickup truck struck another vehicle near the intersection of NW Cache Rd. and NW Fort Sill Blvd. The driver of the pickup fled the scene and headed down NW 12th St. taking out mailboxes along the way.
Near NW 12th St. and NW Irwin Ave., the suspect then struck a utility pole breaking it completely in half. He continued down NW 12th St. and knocked down street signs.
The suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle near NW Williams Ave. That’s when he took off on foot. He ran towards Highland Cemetery where police were able to take him into custody.
Officials say he was arrested and charged with DUI. Additional charges will be filed following the investigation.
