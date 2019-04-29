VFW Post 5263 and Auxiliary holds annual Loyalty Day ceremony

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The VFW Post 5263 and Auxiliary held their annual Loyalty Day Ceremony Sunday afternoon.
The post celebrated Loyalty Day with a Loyalty Day Proclamation by Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, a patriotic ceremony, and a presentation of awards to scholarship recipients.
The post quartermaster says Loyalty Day is their way of giving back to those who support our country and are not military.
“Our way of giving back to police officers, fire fighters, teachers," said Ronald Frampton/ Post Quartermaster, VFW Post 5263. "Those who are back here defending and protecting what we have while those of us who are in the military go forward and do the same thing.”
The VFW sent out applications to local departments and let the superiors decide who should receive the award. Among the awards given were best police officer, firefighter, paramedic, teacher, and students. The award winners were recognized at the ceremony and received a check.
