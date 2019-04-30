Altus PD asking for help identifying man wanted for questioning

April 29, 2019 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:08 PM

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Altus police are asking for your help to identify a man wanted for questioning in an assault and battery.

Authorities say the man in these photos is wanted for questioning in a theft at United Grocery Store that turned into an assault on a female employee.

Police say the man is bald, with tattoos covering both arms and he appears to have a goatee.

If you know who he is, you’re asked to call Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-TIPS.

