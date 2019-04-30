Antibiotics no match for superbugs, UN report says

(CNN) – Resistance to antibiotics is now a “global crisis,” according to a new report from the United Nations.
Researchers said the growing threat is increasing the risk of life-saving medical procedures and making common diseases like tuberculosis nearly impossible to beat because of “alarming levels” of resistance to the drugs created to treat them.
Each year, drug-resistant diseases cause at least 700,000 deaths around the world, according to the report.
And researchers estimate that about 10 million people may die annually by 2030 as a result of diseases that should be stopped by antimicrobial medicines like antibiotics or antivirals.
Experts say resistant infections can lead to extensive and expensive medical treatment and even death.
The report also emphasizes that our health is directly connected to the health of animals and the environment.
Misuse and overuse of existing antimicrobial agents in humans, as well as animals and plants, speed up the development and spread of resistance.
Experts say the study highlights the need to reduce the use of antibiotics in livestock and other animals.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says six out of every 10 infectious diseases found in humans are spread from animals.
