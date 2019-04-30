Beloved therapy pig ‘Barbie’ found safe after being stolen from woman’s yard

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – Barbie, a beloved pet and therapy pig, is back home and safe in New Mexico after reportedly being stolen.
Owner Sydney Forestal said losing Barbie was like losing a family member, and not knowing whether she was alive or dead really took its toll.
"It's been a whirlwind of emotions," Forestal said.
For the last two years, Forestal has been using Barbie as a therapy pig for adults with developmental disabilities.
"When this happened, I'm like, 'Oh my God, my work, my dream, my vision, my hard work just taken,’" she said.
Forestal said Barbie was just grazing in the front yard like she normally does outside her home when someone came along and took her.
She said two men in a black pickup truck grabbed Barbie on Wednesday, April 24, KRQE reports.
It wasn't until Saturday that she got a call from someone saying they had spotted Barbie in the backyard of another home about 10 minutes away.
Forestal rushed to the home, and finding it abandoned, quickly worked to get Barbie out of the yard and into her car.
"I've never experienced that – shaking, crying, but also like, 'Let's get her out of this yard,’" she said.
And as happy as she is to have Barbie back, Forestal knows they’ll get a very warm welcome when Barbie goes back to work as a therapy pig.
"I'm just so happy that on Wednesday when we walk in, we're going to get greeted with hugs, and probably tears, but of joy and happiness, and not tears of sadness," Forestal said.
The neighbor who called in the tip will get a $3,500 reward Forestal offered for information leading to Barbie’s safe return.
