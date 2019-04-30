Cameron students create app for emergency management

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Students at Cameron University created an app that will make it much easier for different emergency management departments to work together during a crisis.
There were actually two phone apps and two websites to accompany them that were created as part of a capstone project at Cameron. The apps, created by two groups of students, were presented to emergency management officials Tuesday, who will choose which one they like better and put it into use later this year.
Cameron student Mark Popp said the app is extremely simple. Every emergency management department in the area will go in and make a list of every resource they have, such as vehicles and other equipment. That list will be viewable by every other department, who will also be able to request to borrow that equipment through the app.
"A day like today, we’ve had severe weather or storms or something like that. Say a tornado came through and unfortunately hit a large population center. They’re going need to be able to react quickly to those types of incidents. This system is perfect of that because it allows them to go ahead and request the resources and get brush trucks or other kinds of emergency resources in the field quickly,” Popp said.
Currently, Samuel Talamantez with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said if they need to request equipment from another department, they have to pick up the phone and call them.
"We have nothing similar in place right now. We currently use Web EOC. We have a resource board there, but we have nothing like the students built for us. It’s really going to help us out a lot,” Talamantez said.
Talamantez said it will help them by cutting down significantly on response times.
"If they need a resource, a piece of equipment throughout the field, they’ll be able to just tap on the app, find the equipment they need, tap on that piece of equipment, send a request. And they’ll know in minutes if they’re going to receive that equipment or not. It tremendously expedites the request process for resources,” Talamantez said.
Over the next few days, the Department of Emergency Management will decide which of the two apps they are going to use. They will begin implementing it in southwest Oklahoma in June and hope to take it a step further by using it during a statewide exercise in November.
