Clay County tornado captured live

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - As severe weather moved through Texoma on Tuesday afternoon, the First Alert 7 Weather Team was on the air making sure to keep our viewers safe.
First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith was live as Meteorologist Garrett James and a photographer captured a damaging tornado rip through northern Clay County near Charlie, Texas.
Clay County officials tell us power lines were knocked down and a propane tank was ruptured due to the tornado. We are still working to learn if there was any other damage in the area.
