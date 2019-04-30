Clay County tornado captured live

By Jarred Burk | April 30, 2019 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 6:23 PM

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - As severe weather moved through Texoma on Tuesday afternoon, the First Alert 7 Weather Team was on the air making sure to keep our viewers safe.

First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith was live as Meteorologist Garrett James and a photographer captured a damaging tornado rip through northern Clay County near Charlie, Texas.

Clay County officials tell us power lines were knocked down and a propane tank was ruptured due to the tornado. We are still working to learn if there was any other damage in the area.

