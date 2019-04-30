Comanche County ranks first in the state for specific STD/STI cases

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Sexually transmitted diseases and infections are on the rise in southwest Oklahoma.
Comanche County ranked first in both gonorrhea and chlamydia cases. The state of Oklahoma ranked sixteenth in chlamydia and sixth in gonorrhea, according to the most recent reports for the U.S. The health educator at the Comanche County Health Department, Kayla McLaughlin, said even though Oklahoma has high rates, it is a problem nationwide, as syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are all rising.
“If we can work on these populations here in Comanche County, in Oklahoma, and spread it across the nation, because we all move around, we all have family members, so it affects every part of our lives," said McLaughlin. "So, really being open and being able to talk about getting tested and talk about sexual history and really understanding the facts before you make decisions is critical.”
Besides the stigma attached to getting tested and a lack of education about STDs and STIs leading to an increase in numbers, counselors say substance abuse can also increase a person’s risk by impairing their judgement.
“Well, there’s a high link between substance abuse and STDs or STIs, again, because of those unhealthy choices that people make," said Nivian Rozumialski, executive director at Roadback, Inc. "I think having it as part of the curriculum for anywhere, it’s very important so that people understand, you know, ‘I have an addiction, but I could have medical issues just because I make the wrong choices, or unhealthy choices, for myself.’ So, making sure that people know that. Making it a part of every day conversation and treatment is really important.”
McLaughlin said anyone who is sexually active is susceptible. She recommends that if you are sexually active, to get tested annually, no matter your age.
“It may not always be active and you may not always have symptoms, but sometimes it will come up, and even if you don’t have symptoms or are not showing any type of physical symptoms, you can still spread it to other people," said McLaughlin. "That is one of the main points on that is it can last forever and you may not know it, and so it is every population.”
The Comanche County Health Department has multiple options for patients to get tested and to learn more about how to keep themselves safe. You can get that information in-person, and on their Facebook page.
