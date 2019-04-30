Daily rain chances this week, few strong thunderstorms possible

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - It’s going to be an fairly active week of weather in Texoma. Almost every day comes with chance of rain.... mainly in the form of thunderstorms. We could see strong to severe thunderstorms in the region through the middle of the week. that means any thunderstorms could bring the threat of hail and high winds.
Temperatures will remain spring like through the week with highs in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will come through later in the week turning our winds northerly and perhaps lessening the concern for strong thunderstorms. from this distance looks like we’ll carry a slight chance of rain into the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
