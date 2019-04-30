Dispatch recordings released in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - We’re now hearing the dispatch recordings from just after a deadly shooting in Lawton over the weekend.
“Hey dispatch, I have one male victim with a gunshot wound that appears to be in the back of the head.”
As we've reported, LPD says one man was killed while another victim was shot in the leg.
It happened around 2:30 Saturday morning in near Southwest 19th and Lee Boulevard.
Witnesses tell 7NEWS that an altercation that started in a bar spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.
Police say detectives are still interviewing witnesses.
If you have any information, they ask that you call crime stoppers of southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO.
