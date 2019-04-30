Duncan teacher nominated for prize

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Duncan High School English teacher Sandra Hurst is up for the teacher appreciation award from Parrish Devaughn injury lawyers.
May is Teacher Appreciation Month.
Duncan High School English teacher Sandra Hurst is up for the teacher appreciation award from Parrish Devaughn injury lawyers.
Voting is underway now at parrishdevaughn.com/teacherappreciation until May 7th.
The teacher with the most votes will win $500 for personal use and $1,000 for their school.
Mrs. Hurst was nominated for the award by a former student.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.