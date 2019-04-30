Equipment upgrades coming to Duncan lakes

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - City of Duncan officials are getting their area lakes ready for people to spend their summer there. They’re focusing on upgrading safety and recreational equipment.
The concern isn't for the water, but rather getting recreational and camping areas ready.
Randy Norman the Community Services Director for the City of Duncan said they haven't been kept up like they should for more than five years, and he's working to change that.
Playground equipment is going in at Lake Humphrey, Lake Duncan, and Clear Creek Lake. Randy said he and the City of Duncan thought it was important to gear some of the upgrades towards kids.
"We need the younger population out here with mom and dad, and of course as you can see, we built a playground, in an area in front of the lake," he said.
Randy said each lake has different play areas. He hopes causes more parents and family members to spend more time at the Duncan lakes.
Sheila Norman, the city's Assistant Finance Director, said there will be more lake upgrades to come. That's something she's happy about.
“I’m really big into keeping our kids active,” Sheila said. “Activities are what keeps them out of the TV room and off of their telephones. So, it’s got a lot of climbing things on it, and I think it will meet the 3-years-old all the way to 12-years-old.”
The playground equipment at Lake Humphrey and Lake Duncan will be ready for kids to play on by the end of the week. They're still waiting for the new playground equipment for Clear Creek Lake to come in.
Besides the playground equipment, they're also adding new security lighting that came in on Tuesday and upgrading electric boxes making it easier for people to come and stay at the lake.
"All of the new boxes have everything," he said. "Two 50's, two 30's and two 110's. So, instead of being one campsite, you can have a camper on one side and a camper on another side."
New bathrooms are also in the works. They hope to get bids on them soon and have them ready by the beginning of September.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.