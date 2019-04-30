FBI asking for help identifying suspect in Chickasha bank robbery

CHICKASHA, OK (TNN) - Authorities are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery in Chickasha.
The Community Bank of Oklahoma on West Grand Ave. in Chickasha was robbed around 9:15 Tuesday morning. The suspect in the photos entered the bank and verbally demanded money from bank employees. He made known that he had a weapon, which is described as a silver or chrome hand gun.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-50′s. He is approximately 5′8″ tall with salt-and-pepper colored facial stubble and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a gray jean jacket with logos, tan work boots, blue jeans and a black bandanna. He was also seen carrying a black bag.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. He left the bank on foot heading south.
There were no injuries reported.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI is considering the suspect armed and dangerous.
