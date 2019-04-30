LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good Morning Texoma! Make sure to leave yourself extra time to get to work this morning, as we are dealing with fog and rain showers across portions of the viewing area. Some of the fog will be dense in a few areas, especially northern Texoma. Lighter to moderate rain will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon. After lunchtime is when the chance for severe storms will become more likely. There is a stationary boundary in central Texoma that will move northwest this morning. This boundary mixed with lots of moisture will help develop strong to severe storms early this afternoon through the evening. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in a few of our eastern counties, and a slight risk for the rest of the viewing area. The main threats we are keeping an eye with those storms will be large hail, damaging winds, and a few brief spin ups.
Conditions should stay mostly dry tomorrow morning, but by the late afternoon and evening storms will redevelop. A few of those storms are expected to be on the strong to severe side, primarily for our eastern portion of the viewing area. Those storms will hold a threat for wind and hail.
Thursday morning and afternoon a few lingering showers and storms will hang around Texoma, but the overall severe threat will be very low. There will be a lot of places throughout the viewing area that get a chance to dry out on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s, but then as we head into the weekend we will see warmer air build in and highs hit the low 80s. A few isolated showers and weaker storms will move into portions of the viewing area this weekend. We may get a dry day on Sunday with a few chances of rain north along I-40.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
