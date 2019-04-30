LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Good Morning Texoma! Make sure to leave yourself extra time to get to work this morning, as we are dealing with fog and rain showers across portions of the viewing area. Some of the fog will be dense in a few areas, especially northern Texoma. Lighter to moderate rain will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon. After lunchtime is when the chance for severe storms will become more likely. There is a stationary boundary in central Texoma that will move northwest this morning. This boundary mixed with lots of moisture will help develop strong to severe storms early this afternoon through the evening. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in a few of our eastern counties, and a slight risk for the rest of the viewing area. The main threats we are keeping an eye with those storms will be large hail, damaging winds, and a few brief spin ups.