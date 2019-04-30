Identity of man killed outside Lawton bar released

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton police have released the identity of a victim who was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting outside a bar in south Lawton.
Officials say the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Christopher Pugh. No other information about Pugh has been released at this time.
Pugh was killed after witnesses said an altercation inside the bar spilled outside and shots were fired.
LPD says another victim was also shot in the leg. The department has not released an update on that victim’s status.
Police say detectives are still interviewing witnesses.
If you have any information, they ask that you call crime stoppers of southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.