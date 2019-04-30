Lawton firefighters respond to structure fire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton firefighters have been battling a fire at a building Monday night.
It broke out around 9 Monday evening at a building on 10th Street and F avenue.
Authorities kept our photographer pretty far back from the building, because firefighters were reporting flames into the roof and chemical tanks inside.
A police officer on the scene told us this used to be an old veterinary clinic, but that has not been confirmed and we don't know what the building has been used for recently.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more from the fire department.
