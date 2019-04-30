Students celebrate McMahon Foundation scholarships

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Students with the OU College of Nursing are sharing their stories and their gratitude to a group that helped them see their goals come to life.
The McMahon Foundation has donated $50,000 in scholarships to the college. Monday night the recipients of those scholarships gave their thanks to the foundation during a special dinner.
Students spoke about their experiences, and how the Foundation’s scholarships allowed them the opportunity to succeed.
“Some of us don’t have the means to pay for college up front, and the donations definitely helps, definitely helps us pay for our fees at Cameron and with OU, and some of our tuition,” said nursing student Devan Ruonavaara. “You know, these people are taking their hard-earned money and donating it to us, so we can hopefully contribute ourselves to the future, and even maybe one day contribute to this foundation as well.”
