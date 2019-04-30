WFPD now investigating murder after elderly assault victim dies

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed a 91-year-old woman died at United Regional early Tuesday morning after an alleged assault.
Sunday afternoon, police responded to a possible assault in the 200 block of N. Beverly. Police arrived and saw first responders caring for a woman in the backyard.
Police said witnesses told them they saw the woman talking with someone in the backyard but didn’t think anything of it.
A few minutes later, they saw the woman’s truck leaving and they told police they figured the woman was in it. However, a few minutes later, they found the woman lying in the backyard with head injuries.
Police said the woman died around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The case is now being investigated as capital murder. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time. We’re told detectives have leads on a suspect.
