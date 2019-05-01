Tomorrow morning rain showers and a few storms are expected in the morning. Tomorrow afternoon there is another severe threat for storms in far southeastern Texoma. The severe threat is very low, and it should remain isolated. Showers and storms will continue into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday we should see widespread showers and weaker storms, but as we head into the weekend things will become more isolated. Lots of places throughout the viewing area will see some dry weather this weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will continue into the next work week with high temperatures in the mid 80s.