LAWTON, OK (TNN) -There is some very dense fog building into our western counties this morning. This fog should hang around through 9 or 10AM. Rain showers and thunderstorms have since moved out of the area and we should remain dry through the rest of the morning. There is a Flood Warning in effect until 5PM for the East Cache Creek in Cotton and Comanche county. Areas between I-44 and HWY 81 near the Walters to Duncan area will be dealing with a few flooded roadways this morning.
This afternoon another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected for portions of the viewing area. Counties south of the Red River have the higher potential to see severe weather later today. The biggest threats we will keep an eye on are large hail, damaging wind, and scattered flooding, but a few spin ups can’t be ruled out. We should see storms start to move out of the area and quiet down around 11PM.
Tomorrow morning rain showers and a few storms are expected in the morning. Tomorrow afternoon there is another severe threat for storms in far southeastern Texoma. The severe threat is very low, and it should remain isolated. Showers and storms will continue into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday we should see widespread showers and weaker storms, but as we head into the weekend things will become more isolated. Lots of places throughout the viewing area will see some dry weather this weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will continue into the next work week with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
