Lawton City Officials honor their dedicated employees

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton city officials celebrated their annual service recognition ceremony.
The city honored more than 100 members of the Lawton community who dedicated their careers to Lawton through various departments.
After handing out pins and certificates, the city awarded plaques to city employees who have retired over the last year.
Many of the people honored tonight have worked in Lawton for over 20 years, even close to 40 in a few cases.
“It seems like more and more often these days, you’ve got a lot more employees that come and go, so to get employees that invest and buy in to the city as an employer, that’s important for us,” said Lawton Human Resources director, Dewayne Burk.
Burk says that the city was so excited to have a chance to honor these employees, and to show their families how much their work means to Lawton.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.