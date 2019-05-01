Lawton PTA council holds information vendor fair

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton PTA council held an information vendor fair Tuesday at Cameron University.
There, they talked about everything from education and fundraiser opportunities to mental health issues and putting a stop to bullying.
Vendors were there to also help the district organize fundraisers.
Pam Brisolara, the PTA council president, said they also talked about all the things that parents and students can do over the summer to help kids continue learning even during their time off.
“Originally when we started doing this we had in mind that once summer hits, we don’t people to forget the PTA because parents, teachers, that association goes on even during the summertime. We want parents still involved with their children, we want to give them options and places to go and things to do with their children that aren’t only educational but STEM-building as well," said Brisolara.
The PTA’s theme for this school year was “Be a Buddy, Not a Bully,” and promoted an anti-bullying app.
Tuesday they heard from the Department of Education and National Alliance on Mental Illness, who talked to teachers about what they can do in their units throughout the year to tackle the bullying problem.
If you would like to volunteer with the organization, you can find the Lawton Council PTA on Facebook.
