LPS hosts their annual elementary student showcase

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Lawton Public Schools hosted its annual elementary student Showcase Tuesday.
Students from all grades gathered at the McMahon Auditorium for singing, dancing and other performances.
The theme for tonight was "The Greatest Showcase," a play on the popular musical movie.
The kids were the entertainment, but before the show started they helped with the props and set up the stage.
Two elementary students even emceed the event.
Organizers have been working on this show since January, and one of them said she was excited showtime had finally arrived.
“It really is great to see the hard work pay off. The students have been rehearsing but it takes a lot of the committee, a lot of the music teachers. I’ve got music teachers in the sound booth, music teachers in the pit. It’s a team effort but as long as we can celebrate kids, it’s all worth it," said LPS Showcase coordinator Dana Moore.
The students will perform “the Greatest Showcase” again on Thursday night.
