MacArthur High School holds STEM event

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - MacArthur High School students got a visit from some Fort Sill service members Tuesday.
They got some hands-on experience with medical equipment, a rover and multiple communication devices.
There were even people from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team there to talk to the teens about their line of work.
“It’s not an easy career field to get into but the rewards are definitely up there," said 1st Lt. Thomas Antal, Platoon Leader of 761 EOD. “It was worth the stress, the test, the year-long training to get to where we are today.”
This was all part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics event.
