Oklahoma Bid Assistance Network hosts Hubzone workshop

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Business owners in Lawton got the chance to learn more about the federal Hubzone program through a free workshop Tuesday.
The Hubzone program encourages federal agencies to move at least three percent of their spending to companies operating in areas that have a history of low economic success, or Hubzones.
Officials with the Oklahoma Bid Assistance Network, or OBAN, say a good part of the state is designated as Hubzones by the Small Business Administration, and Tuesday’s workshop was meant to teach business owners how to use that in order to sell to federal agencies.
“Oklahoma has kind of a prime position in the Hubzone program and most companies south and northeast of Oklahoma City are in Hubzones and previously qualify as Hubzone companies," said Carter Merkle, program manager for OBAN.
It was the third of four workshops in Oklahoma put on by the OBAN.
The next free workshop is set to take place in McAlester next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.