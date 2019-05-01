Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old, locking her in wooden chest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT/CNN) - Investigators in Pennsylvania say a 20-year-old man kidnapped a 4-year-old from her home in the middle of the night, bound her with tape and locked her inside a wooden chest at his grandparents’ home.
Thomas Dewald, 20, was arrested Monday in connection to the abduction of a 4-year-old girl and an attempted burglary in Franklin County, PA. He faces a host of charges, including indecent assault, according to court documents.
“The community affected by the cowardice actions can rest easy, knowing this animal is in custody,” said Randy Kane, Criminal Investigation Station Commander for Troop H.
Investigators say Dewald kidnapped the 4-year-old from her Washington Township home in the middle of the night on April 25. He took her to his grandparents’ house, where he allegedly bound her with tape and locked her inside a wooden chest.
Somehow, the victim escaped, but investigators have not released more details.
Dewald’s grandfather, Larry McFadden, says he is shocked by the charges against his grandson.
“It’s pretty hard to deal with, obviously. I don’t know the grandson you’re describing,” McFadden said. “The grandson I knew was expecting to be starting his career, and he’s a very religious and intelligent boy - at least I thought he was. That’s the hard thing to accept because this certainly isn’t intelligent. He’s going to be put away in jail for the rest of his life, that’d be my guess.”
Investigators also say Dewald searched the neighborhood looking for kids playing in their yards and for homes with no video surveillance.
One of the families Dewald targeted was apparently that of Thom Lambert. Investigators say the suspect got inside the family home through a window and watched Lambert’s three children sleeping in their beds but took off when he heard the family’s dog barking.
“It was just dread,” Lambert said. “My worldview shattered… My perception of the world has changed now. I have to be still the encourager, the ‘field without fences’ to some degree to my kids, but to the same regard, now I also have to be vigilant within that arena, and that’s very depressing.”
Lambert also had a solemn message for the man who’s changed the way he looks at the world.
“Whatever made you what you are, I’m genuinely sorry for that, but wherever you are, I would really appreciate it if you stayed as far away from my family and our community for as long as humanly possible,” he said.
