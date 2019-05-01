Tornado does damage in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Among Tuesday’s storms was a tornado spotted in Clay County.
We showed it to you live during a tornado warning Tuesday.
This twister was about four miles northeast of Sheppard Air Force Base.
And we also have video sent in courtesy of an air traffic controller at Sheppard Air Force Base, who spotted the tornado as it formed miles away from the base.
And unfortunately, that tornado has caused serious damage in and around the city of Charlie.
Trailers were blown across fields, sheds were demolished and large trees were pulled from the ground.
In addition, multiple power lines were knocked down, with residents told they would be without power until later tonight.
