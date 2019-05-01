Tornado Watch in effect for portions of Texoma this evening

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A stormy night continues in Texoma with strong thunderstorms producing blinding, flooding rains, hail and strong winds. A Tornado Watch continues until 11pm. Many storms in the area will prompt severe warnings. Thunderstorms may linger in the area ;ate tonight especially southeast of Lawton. People in flood-prone areas should watch rising waters where torrential rain is falling.
The risk of severe thunderstorms falls back to the low category tonight though flooding will be a danger for overnight drivers. Tuesday offers the best chance of rain this week but we’ll continue with daily rain chances into the weekend. The risk of severe storms remains Wednesday, mainly east of I-44. We don’t see significant severe storm chances toward the weekend. Based on the latest weather data, the weekend forecast offers slight rain chances and highs near 80 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
