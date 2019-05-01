WATCH LIVE: Teachers from across South Carolina join together in #AllOutMay1 rally at the SC State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Thousands of teachers from across South Carolina are set to join together at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday for the #AllOutMay1 teacher’s rally, organized by SC for Ed.
The event will begin with a march starting at the SC Department of Education, located on Bull Street, to Senate Street and to the State House steps.
There are no roads planned to be closed, but Columbia Police say they will be on standby to assist with any traffic control if they are needed and will have additional officers at the State House.
If you park along the streets near the capitol building, you’ll see these no parking bags over numerous meters. Some of those closer parking garages are on Park Street and Assembly Street, so that’s where you may want to start if you’re looking for a spot.
Organizers say they’ve lined up nearly a dozen guest speakers and once the rally begins at 10:30 a.m. at the State House it’s expected to last until about 2:30 p.m.
SC for Ed organizers said more than 5,000 participants are registered for the rally.
In a statement released Monday morning, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said she “cannot support teachers walking out on their obligations to South Carolina students, families, and the thousands of hardworking bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors, aides, and custodial staff whose livelihoods depend on our schools being operational.”
