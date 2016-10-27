You may know Goodwill from our numerous retail stores, but we have a more important mission to accomplish.
At Goodwill, our mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages achieve maximum independence.Donations and our retail stores play a pivotal role in our mission. Your donations and purchases help fund our programs. These programs help improve people’s lives.
With your contributions, Goodwill helps local communities in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas prosper.
Your non-profit organization (civic groups, churches, schools, etc.) can make a donation in two ways to receive vouchers: · Donate clothes/household goods and a monetary amount is placed on these donations
Our voucher program is designed to help other non-profit organizations easily serve those in need.
In addition to our retail stores, we offer a document destruction service to help fund our programs. Our Document Destruction service provides a secure way to shred your old documents. Your privacy and the security of your documents is of the UTMOST IMPORTANCE TO US!