  • Trump-Kim shake hands, commit to 'complete denuclearization'

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:43:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

  • At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue

    Monday, June 11 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:43:59 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:42:38 GMT
    President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

    At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.

  • Correction: Congo-Ebola story

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 10:01:14 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:38:28 GMT
    "Strong progress" has been made in calming Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization said. (Source: CDC)"Strong progress" has been made in calming Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak, the World Health Organization said. (Source: CDC)

    Congo announces new confirmed Ebola case; deadly outbreak marks 1 month.

