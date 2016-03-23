5th Season Severe Weather Week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

     

It's BIG!

So BIG we rolled it into a week, with life saving information and fun for the whole family
It all Starts Wednesday, 3/23/16
It's our Award-Winning 5th Season Weather Show from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Then at 7:00 p.m. on 3/23/16
Directly following the show, our Weather Team will have a Q&A
Watch it LIVE on our website at kswo.com

It's a chance to get any of your severe weather questions answered

Friday, 3/25/16
From 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

You're invited to Lawton's only historical theater
The Vaska

The SkyWARN 7 Weather team will broadcast live from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

After the show, stay and be our guest for the tornado classic...

TWISTER
for Free

Saturday, 3/26/16

Come to the Museum of the Great Plains from 10:00 until 2:00 p.m.
You'll have the opportunity to shop from special vendors for products and services
They'll have everything from generators to storm shelters and much more
Then you can experience a tornado simulator like no other

Plus you can take advantage of all the Museum has to offer
And it's ALL FREE

Make your plans now for the 5th Season Severe Weather Week

From

Other Participating Sponsors
Robert Brown of Farmers Insurance, Lawton Police Department, tornadoAlert and T2T Storm Shelters
