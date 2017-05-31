In this week's 'Real Men Wear Gowns' report in recognition of Men's Health Month, we're focusing on diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 452,000 adults in Oklahoma, have diabetes. 7News reporter Chelsea Floyd has details on the symptoms related to diabetes and how men can lower their risk.
In this week's 'Real Men Wear Gowns' report in recognition of Men's Health Month, we're focusing on colon cancer. 7News sat down with a local doctor to find out why it's so important to get a colonoscopy and to dispel some of the anxieties many men have about the procedure.
Every four minutes someone dies from a stroke. In this week's 'Real Men Wear Gowns' report in recognition of Men's Health Month, 7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson sat down with a local doctor to hear why acting FAST is important. Anyone can have a stoke but the risk is higher in men who are 55 and older. Doctor Geetha Kandimala at Southwestern Medical Center says a stroke occurs when the blood supply to your brain is interrupted or reduced.
