Every four minutes someone dies from a stroke. In this week's 'Real Men Wear Gowns' report in recognition of Men's Health Month, 7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson sat down with a local doctor to hear why acting FAST is important. Anyone can have a stoke but the risk is higher in men who are 55 and older. Doctor Geetha Kandimala at Southwestern Medical Center says a stroke occurs when the blood supply to your brain is interrupted or reduced.