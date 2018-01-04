Casey Burnett is a senior at Blair High School. Not only is she the class president, she's the president of the BETA club and vice president of the student council. On top of that, she's the Blair FFA Chapter President and she's running her own cattle operation.
Maci Dunham of Chattanooga High School not only plays a vital role in her FFA Chapter, but also at home. This well-rounded sophomore raises dogs, helps work cattle, and rides horses.
Eight years of showing pigs and she has the hardware to show it. Morgan Harless has traveled to the World Pork Expo in Iowa, the American Royal in Kansas City, and several national shows across Oklahoma.
Confident in livestock judging and just about anything else he does, Riley Scott is dominating the show ring and his overall career in FFA.
To make the best better. That's the motto 4-Her's live by and it's what Tristan strives for every day whether in school or the community. He's led several projects, including a bike ride through the Wichita Mountains to raise money for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.
Amy White is the next student to be featured in our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week Series. Not only is she very active in her FFA Chapter, she also runs her own business.
"You should go with your gut feeling, rely on your morals and ethics. If you know what's right and what's wrong, it truly comes from the heart." Wise words from MacArthur sophomore Colby Gilpen.
A champion in the classroom and the show ring, Madelyn Scott has earned quite the name for herself.
