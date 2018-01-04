FFA 4-H Friends - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

  • WATCH THEIR STORIESFFA 4-H FriendsMore>>

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Casey Burnett

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Casey Burnett

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:58:24 GMT

    Casey Burnett is a senior at Blair High School. Not only is she the class president, she's the president of the BETA club and vice president of the student council. On top of that, she's the Blair FFA Chapter President and she's running her own cattle operation.

    Casey Burnett is a senior at Blair High School. Not only is she the class president, she's the president of the BETA club and vice president of the student council. On top of that, she's the Blair FFA Chapter President and she's running her own cattle operation.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Maci Dunham

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Maci Dunham

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:48:46 GMT

    Maci Dunham of Chattanooga High School not only plays a vital role in her FFA Chapter, but also at home. This well-rounded sophomore raises dogs, helps work cattle, and rides horses.

    Maci Dunham of Chattanooga High School not only plays a vital role in her FFA Chapter, but also at home. This well-rounded sophomore raises dogs, helps work cattle, and rides horses.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Morgan Harless

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Morgan Harless

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-03-07 22:43:02 GMT

    Eight years of showing pigs and she has the hardware to show it. Morgan Harless has traveled to the World Pork Expo in Iowa, the American Royal in Kansas City, and several national shows across Oklahoma.

    Eight years of showing pigs and she has the hardware to show it. Morgan Harless has traveled to the World Pork Expo in Iowa, the American Royal in Kansas City, and several national shows across Oklahoma.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Riley Scott

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Riley Scott

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-02-28 21:33:59 GMT

    Confident in livestock judging and just about anything else he does, Riley Scott is dominating the show ring and his overall career in FFA.

    Confident in livestock judging and just about anything else he does, Riley Scott is dominating the show ring and his overall career in FFA.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Tristan Adams

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Tristan Adams

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-02-21 18:52:17 GMT

    To make the best better. That's the motto 4-Her's live by and it's what Tristan strives for every day whether in school or the community. He's led several projects, including a bike ride through the Wichita Mountains to raise money for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

    To make the best better. That's the motto 4-Her's live by and it's what Tristan strives for every day whether in school or the community. He's led several projects, including a bike ride through the Wichita Mountains to raise money for the Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Amy White

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Amy White

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-02-14 21:56:53 GMT

    Amy White is the next student to be featured in our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week Series. Not only is she very active in her FFA Chapter, she also runs her own business. 

    Amy White is the next student to be featured in our FFA 4-H Friend of the Week Series. Not only is she very active in her FFA Chapter, she also runs her own business. 

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Colby Gilpen

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Colby Gilpen

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-02-07 23:51:15 GMT
    Colby Gilpen selected for FFA 4-H Friend of the Week (Source: Amy Gilpen)Colby Gilpen selected for FFA 4-H Friend of the Week (Source: Amy Gilpen)

    "You should go with your gut feeling, rely on your morals and ethics. If you know what's right and what's wrong, it truly comes from the heart." Wise words from MacArthur sophomore Colby Gilpen.

    "You should go with your gut feeling, rely on your morals and ethics. If you know what's right and what's wrong, it truly comes from the heart." Wise words from MacArthur sophomore Colby Gilpen.

  • FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madelyn Scott

    FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Madelyn Scott

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-01 00:08:51 GMT

    A champion in the classroom and the show ring, Madelyn Scott has earned quite the name for herself.

    A champion in the classroom and the show ring, Madelyn Scott has earned quite the name for herself.


Powered by Frankly