As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.
Teachers from southwest Oklahoma were out in full force at the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday for the first day of the state-wide teacher walkout.
The Lawton Ambucs invited two local teachers to their monthly luncheon.
Over in Duncan, a father and son came back from the teacher walkout rally at the capitol, 28 years after they attended the last walkout together.
Teachers and students were out showing their support of the teacher walkout Monday morning at McDonald’s on Cache Road.
After an estimated 30,000 people descended on the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday to protest for more education funding, Governor Mary Fallin has issued a statement on the situation.
Duncan teachers were among those who went to the capitol Monday morning to rally with other teachers in hopes of talking to lawmakers about lack of school funding and teacher pay.
If you plan to participate in the walkout on Monday, you’ll want to be sure to follow these instructions from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Lawton teachers also lined the streets for the second time on Saturday rallying ahead of the planned walk out for pay raises and education funding.
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Ahead of the teacher walkout on Monday, teachers part of the Association of Duncan Educators voiced their demands for pay raises and increased education funding by writing those messages on their cars.
The teacher walkout planned for Monday could cause Cameron University student teachers to miss time teaching in the classroom before they graduate in May.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local teachers took to the streets on Friday to voice their demands.
As the April 2nd teacher walkout rapidly approaches, several area school districts have decided against canceling school for the protest.
As the April 2nd teacher walkout rapidly approaches, several area school districts have decided against canceling school for the protest.
At least three local school districts say they are stepping back from teacher walkout plans.
The Lawton Ambucs invited two local teachers to their monthly luncheon.
