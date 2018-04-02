Teachers from southwest Oklahoma were out in full force at the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday for the first day of the state-wide teacher walkout.

The Lawton Ambucs invited two local teachers to their monthly luncheon.

Over in Duncan, a father and son came back from the teacher walkout rally at the capitol, 28 years after they attended the last walkout together.

Father and son back at the Oklahoma State Capitol marching for education funding 28 years after marching for the first time. (Source David McGuire)

Teachers and students were out showing their support of the teacher walkout Monday morning at McDonald’s on Cache Road.

Educators and students rally outside of McDonald's for teacher walkout

The United Way has put together a resource list for parents to reference while school districts are closed during the Oklahoma Teacher Walkout. Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.