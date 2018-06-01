Good News - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Facebook post showing the unique gift has been shared over 13,000 times and reached over 2 million people. (Source Facebook) The Facebook post showing the unique gift has been shared over 13,000 times and reached over 2 million people. (Source Facebook)

Comanche County boy's birthday gift goes viral after being shared on Facebook Video included

Updated:

What started as a project for a 2-year-old boy's birthday gift has turned into a viral post which has gone around the world. 

  • Altus coach receives national honor

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:57 AM EDT2018-05-30 09:57:59 GMT

    A former Altus wrestling coach is making national headlines after being named the National Wrestling Coaches Association's Scholastic Coach of the Year.

  • Oklahoma man's Facebook post goes viral over Memorial Day

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:20:26 GMT
    This photo, from Stanley's Facebook post, has gone viral. (Source Darrell Stanley)This photo, from Stanley's Facebook post, has gone viral. (Source Darrell Stanley)

    Darrell Stanley was at the Fort Sill National Cemetery on Sunday when he captured an amazing photo and his caption really tells the story.

  • Lawton boy plans to give back this summer

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:23:09 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy is kicking off his summer break by holding a canned food drive for those in need.

  • Elgin students raise money for teacher with rare eye disease

    Thursday, May 24 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-24 22:25:45 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    Students at Elgin Middle School put on a talent show, Thursday, to raise money for a teacher battling a rare parasitic infection that has caused her to lose sight in one of her eyes.

  • Retired Marine walking across America to help wounded soldiers

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:37 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    A retired Marine made a stop at Fort Sill Wednesday as he walks across America to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

  • Fort Sill Captain raising money for fallen Soldiers

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-05-23 10:30:01 GMT
    (Source Sara Lee)(Source Sara Lee)
    LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Friday and Saturday a local service member is crossfit training for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for fallen soldiers.

  • Cache native finds success in the music industry

    Monday, May 21 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-05-22 03:00:16 GMT
    Ward prepares to make her debut, writing, recording and producing her first record. (Source: Madison Ward)Ward prepares to make her debut, writing, recording and producing her first record. (Source: Madison Ward)

    From Cache to California, the journey former All-State athlete Madison Ward is on has taken a number of twists and turns but where it will end, even she doesn't know.

  • Marine makes surprise homecoming in Lawton

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:54 PM EDT2018-05-16 02:54:19 GMT
    (Source: KSWO)(Source: KSWO)
    A Marine surprised his sisters by showing up at Macarthur High School and Freedom Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon after being overseas for more than a year. 

  • Big Pasture Golf team wins Regionals

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-15 10:03:25 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    For the first time in program history, the Big Pasture golf team is celebrating a regional championship.

  • Airman surprises family at Duke High School

    Thursday, May 10 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-05-11 02:29:45 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
     very special gift for a mom and her three kids just ahead of Mother's Day. The family got a big surprise from an airmen from the United States Air Force who unexpectedly showed up to surprise his wife and children at an event on Thursday at Duke High School. 

  • Democrats hope for 'blue wave' push from 8-state primary day

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:11 AM EDT2018-06-06 09:11:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

  • Things to Know: 8 states cast midterm primary votes Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-05 04:59:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 5:03 AM EDT2018-06-06 09:03:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during the annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Eight states cast midterm primary ballots Tuesday, with impl...

    Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.

  • Rights group says US-led coalition destroyed Syrian city

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:11:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:12 AM EDT2018-06-06 08:12:11 GMT
    Amnesty International said the U.S.-led coalition's 2017 assault on Raqqa killed hundreds of civilians. (Source: Raycom Media)Amnesty International said the U.S.-led coalition's 2017 assault on Raqqa killed hundreds of civilians. (Source: Raycom Media)

    An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.

