What started as a project for a 2-year-old boy's birthday gift has turned into a viral post which has gone around the world.
A former Altus wrestling coach is making national headlines after being named the National Wrestling Coaches Association's Scholastic Coach of the Year.
Darrell Stanley was at the Fort Sill National Cemetery on Sunday when he captured an amazing photo and his caption really tells the story.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton boy is kicking off his summer break by holding a canned food drive for those in need.
Students at Elgin Middle School put on a talent show, Thursday, to raise money for a teacher battling a rare parasitic infection that has caused her to lose sight in one of her eyes.
A retired Marine made a stop at Fort Sill Wednesday as he walks across America to raise awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Friday and Saturday a local service member is crossfit training for 24 hours straight to raise awareness for fallen soldiers.
From Cache to California, the journey former All-State athlete Madison Ward is on has taken a number of twists and turns but where it will end, even she doesn't know.
A Marine surprised his sisters by showing up at Macarthur High School and Freedom Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon after being overseas for more than a year.
For the first time in program history, the Big Pasture golf team is celebrating a regional championship.
A very special gift for a mom and her three kids just ahead of Mother's Day. The family got a big surprise from an airmen from the United States Air Force who unexpectedly showed up to surprise his wife and children at an event on Thursday at Duke High School.
No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.
Eight states are set to cast midterm primary ballots, with implications for control of the House and Senate and for several governor's races.
An international rights group is accusing the U.S. and its allies of showing little regard for civilians' lives while attacking the Syrian city that was once the self-styled capital of the Islamic State group.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
A judge set deadlines that could make President Donald Trump answer questions under oath by early next year in a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation suit.
