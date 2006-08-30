OKC033-137-200600-
/O.NEW.KOUN.SV.W.0227.180520T0514Z-180520T0600Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Norman OK
1214 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma...
Northeastern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...
* Until 100 AM CDT
* At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cookietown,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Walters, Comanche, Temple, Cookietown, Corum, northwestern Waurika
Lake and Empire City.
This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 11 and 21.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
LAT...LON 3418 9843 3432 9852 3452 9812 3443 9801
3434 9797 3429 9812 3429 9814 3428 9814
TIME...MOT...LOC 0514Z 251DEG 28KT 3429 9840
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
OKC033-TXC485-200600-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0013.180520T0303Z-180520T0600Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Norman OK
1003 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...
Central Wichita County in northern Texas...
* Until 100 AM CDT
* At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have
already fallen and an additional one to two inches of rainfall is
possible. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Burkburnett, Randlett and Devol.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
LAT...LON 3411 9880 3413 9874 3414 9873 3413 9869
3417 9864 3416 9861 3418 9861 3423 9847
3413 9843 3396 9879
$$
TXC485-487-200730-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0014.180520T0433Z-180520T0730Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Norman OK
1133 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...
Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...
* Until 230 AM CDT
* At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have
already fallen. An additional one to two inches are possible
over the next hour. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Electra, Harrold, Grayback and Haynesville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
LAT...LON 3408 9920 3416 9881 3415 9880 3396 9879
3384 9921
$$
TXC485-487-200730-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0014.180520T0433Z-180520T0730Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Norman OK
1133 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...
Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...
* Until 230 AM CDT
* At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have
already fallen. An additional one to two inches are possible
over the next hour. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Electra, Harrold, Grayback and Haynesville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
LAT...LON 3408 9920 3416 9881 3415 9880 3396 9879
3384 9921
$$
TXC155-200815-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0004.180520T0519Z-180520T0815Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Foard TX-
1219 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...
* Until 315 AM CDT
* At 1217 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
flooding. Four to six inches of rain have fallen and additional
rainfall is possible overnight.
* Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Foard
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
&&
LAT...LON 3403 10005 3412 9984 3399 9974 3384 9986
3384 10005
$$
TXC155-197-200745-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0003.180520T0442Z-180520T0745Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Foard TX-Hardeman TX-
1142 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Central Foard County in northern Texas...
Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas...
* Until 245 AM CDT
* At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain which will cause flooding. Three to five inches of rain
have fallen and some additional rainfall is likely to occur across
this area over the next several hours.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Crowell, Chillicothe, Margaret, Medicine Mound and Copper Breaks
State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
LAT...LON 3432 9948 3422 9947 3407 9948 3399 9974
3411 9984 3417 9984
$$
TXC155-275-200615-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0002.180520T0314Z-180520T0615Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Foard TX-Knox TX-
1014 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Foard County in northern Texas...
North central Knox County in northern Texas...
* Until 115 AM CDT
* At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain which will cause flooding. A large area of three to
five inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Crowell, Thalia, Truscott and Rayland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
&&
LAT...LON 3407 9948 3394 9948 3372 9984 3377 9991
3399 9974
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
TXC125-169-263-269-305-433-445-200600-
/O.EXT.KLUB.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST TEXAS
DICKENS GARZA KENT
KING LYNN STONEWALL
TERRY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, DICKENS,
DUMONT, GUTHRIE, JAYTON, LAKE ALAN HENRY, MEADOW, NEW HOME,
ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, POST, SPUR, TAHOKA, AND WELLMAN.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-
200600-
/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA
GRADY
IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA
JEFFERSON STEPHENS
IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA
COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN TEXAS
ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY
FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX
WICHITA WILBARGER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,
DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,
LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,
SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,
AND WICHITA FALLS.
$$
TXC125-263-269-433-200730-
/O.NEW.KLUB.FA.Y.0010.180520T0535Z-180520T0730Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Kent TX-Dickens TX-King TX-Stonewall TX-
1235 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Kent County in northwestern Texas...
Southern Dickens County in northwestern Texas...
Southern King County in northwestern Texas...
Stonewall County in northwestern Texas...
* Until 230 AM CDT
* At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous showers and
thunderstorms with heavy rain over parts of Kent, Stonewall,
Dickens and King Counties. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can
be expected. A sheriff traveling along highway 70 between Spur
and Jayton reported signifcant flooding recently.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard,
Peacock, Old Glory, Swenson and Clairemont.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&
LAT...LON 3363 10000 3297 10001 3298 10104 3363 10103
$$
TXC487-200700-
/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.Y.0041.180520T0356Z-180520T0700Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Wilbarger TX-
1056 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018
The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Western Wilbarger County in northern Texas...
* Until 200 AM CDT
* At 1055 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to three inches of rain have already fallen with some
additional rainfall likely.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vernon, Odell, Lockett, Grayback and Fargo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Turn around, don't
drown.
&&
LAT...LON 3436 9947 3436 9931 3431 9921 3428 9921
3428 9920 3423 9919 3421 9919 3415 9917
3397 9915 3393 9947
$$
*Today is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storms impacting Texoma into tonight.
Scattered severe storms are likely in western Texoma through 6PM, then tonight a more widespread round of storms will move in from the west. Storms could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail. Also some flash flooding is possible. Temperatures in the 80s this evening and 60s by morning.
Storms should weaken after midnight but could linger into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, rain should end with lots of clouds lingering. Highs in the 70s. A slim chance a storm tomorrow evening but most should stay dry into tomorrow night.
Next week looks to stay active with scattered storms possible each evening. Highs generally in the 80s, warming up into the 90s by the end of the week.
Stay with the First Alert 7 Weather Team this evening!
- First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Scattered storms; cooler
Scattered storms
Spotty storms
Isolated storms; warm
Isolated storms; warm
Isolated storms; warm
Showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms
Partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms
Cloudy
Cloudy
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Morning rain and a thundershower
Scattered thunderstorms
Partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
Click here to view road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website.
Click here to view road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety website.
Click here to view the First Alert SatRad.
Click here to view the First Alert SatRad.
Fill out the following information to sign up for the latest First Alert Weather Forecast sent twice daily.