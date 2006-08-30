Warnings

severe thunderstorm

Stephens, OK OKC033-137-200600-

/O.NEW.KOUN.SV.W.0227.180520T0514Z-180520T0600Z/



BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Norman OK

1214 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma...

Northeastern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...



* Until 100 AM CDT



* At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cookietown,

moving east at 30 mph.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.



SOURCE...Radar indicated.



IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.



* Locations impacted include...

Walters, Comanche, Temple, Cookietown, Corum, northwestern Waurika

Lake and Empire City.



This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 11 and 21.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.



Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.



&&



LAT...LON 3418 9843 3432 9852 3452 9812 3443 9801

3434 9797 3429 9812 3429 9814 3428 9814

TIME...MOT...LOC 0514Z 251DEG 28KT 3429 9840



HAIL...1.00IN

WIND...60MPH



$$





flash flood

Cotton, OK OKC033-TXC485-200600-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0013.180520T0303Z-180520T0600Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/



BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Norman OK

1003 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Central Wichita County in northern Texas...



* Until 100 AM CDT



* At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen and an additional one to two inches of rainfall is

possible. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Burkburnett, Randlett and Devol.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



&&



LAT...LON 3411 9880 3413 9874 3414 9873 3413 9869

3417 9864 3416 9861 3418 9861 3423 9847

3413 9843 3396 9879



$$





Wichita, TX TXC485-487-200730-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0014.180520T0433Z-180520T0730Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/



BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Norman OK

1133 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...



* Until 230 AM CDT



* At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen. An additional one to two inches are possible

over the next hour. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Electra, Harrold, Grayback and Haynesville.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



&&



LAT...LON 3408 9920 3416 9881 3415 9880 3396 9879

3384 9921



$$





Wilbarger, TX TXC485-487-200730-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FF.W.0014.180520T0433Z-180520T0730Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/



BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Norman OK

1133 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...



* Until 230 AM CDT



* At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have

already fallen. An additional one to two inches are possible

over the next hour. Flash flooding is occurring or is imminent.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Electra, Harrold, Grayback and Haynesville.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



&&



LAT...LON 3408 9920 3416 9881 3415 9880 3396 9879

3384 9921



$$





flood

Foard, TX TXC155-200815-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0004.180520T0519Z-180520T0815Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Foard TX-

1219 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Foard County in northern Texas...



* Until 315 AM CDT



* At 1217 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

flooding. Four to six inches of rain have fallen and additional

rainfall is possible overnight.



* Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Foard

County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.



&&



LAT...LON 3403 10005 3412 9984 3399 9974 3384 9986

3384 10005



$$





Hardeman, TX TXC155-197-200745-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0003.180520T0442Z-180520T0745Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Foard TX-Hardeman TX-

1142 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flood Warning for...

Central Foard County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas...



* Until 245 AM CDT



* At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain which will cause flooding. Three to five inches of rain

have fallen and some additional rainfall is likely to occur across

this area over the next several hours.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Crowell, Chillicothe, Margaret, Medicine Mound and Copper Breaks

State Park.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



&&



LAT...LON 3432 9948 3422 9947 3407 9948 3399 9974

3411 9984 3417 9984



$$





Knox, TX TXC155-275-200615-

/O.NEW.KOUN.FA.W.0002.180520T0314Z-180520T0615Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Foard TX-Knox TX-

1014 PM CDT SAT MAY 19 2018



The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a



* Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Foard County in northern Texas...

North central Knox County in northern Texas...



* Until 115 AM CDT



* At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain which will cause flooding. A large area of three to

five inches of rain have fallen.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Crowell, Thalia, Truscott and Rayland.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.



&&



LAT...LON 3407 9948 3394 9948 3372 9984 3377 9991

3399 9974



$$





Watches

severe thunderstorm

Archer, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Baylor, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Clay, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Comanche, OK OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Cotton, OK OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Foard, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Grady, OK OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Hardeman, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Jefferson, OK OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





King, TX TXC125-169-263-269-305-433-445-200600-

/O.EXT.KLUB.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES



IN NORTHWEST TEXAS



DICKENS GARZA KENT

KING LYNN STONEWALL

TERRY



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, DICKENS,

DUMONT, GUTHRIE, JAYTON, LAKE ALAN HENRY, MEADOW, NEW HOME,

ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, POST, SPUR, TAHOKA, AND WELLMAN.



$$





Knox, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Tillman, OK OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Wichita, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Wilbarger, TX OKC031-033-051-067-137-141-TXC009-023-077-155-197-275-485-487-

200600-

/O.EXT.KOUN.SV.A.0108.000000T0000Z-180520T0600Z/



SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 108, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL

MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS



IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA



GRADY



IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA



JEFFERSON STEPHENS



IN SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA



COMANCHE COTTON TILLMAN



IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES



IN NORTHERN TEXAS



ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

FOARD HARDEMAN KNOX

WICHITA WILBARGER



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHER CITY, CHICKASHA, CROWELL,

DUNCAN, FREDERICK, HENRIETTA, HOLLIDAY, KNOX CITY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LAWTON, MUNDAY, QUANAH, RINGLING, RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEYMOUR,

SHEPPARD AFB, TEMPLE, TUTTLE, VERNON, WALTERS, WAURIKA,

AND WICHITA FALLS.



$$





Advisories

flood

King, TX TXC125-263-269-433-200730-

/O.NEW.KLUB.FA.Y.0010.180520T0535Z-180520T0730Z/

/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Kent TX-Dickens TX-King TX-Stonewall TX-

1235 AM CDT SUN MAY 20 2018



The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a



* Flood Advisory for...

Kent County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Dickens County in northwestern Texas...

Southern King County in northwestern Texas...

Stonewall County in northwestern Texas...



* Until 230 AM CDT



* At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous showers and

thunderstorms with heavy rain over parts of Kent, Stonewall,

Dickens and King Counties. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches can

be expected. A sheriff traveling along highway 70 between Spur

and Jayton reported signifcant flooding recently.



* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard,

Peacock, Old Glory, Swenson and Clairemont.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.



A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.



&&



LAT...LON 3363 10000 3297 10001 3298 10104 3363 10103



$$



