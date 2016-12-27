Medwatch- CCMH Rehab center

Originally from Indiana, 69 year old Kay Love has lived in Oklahoma for the past 40 years. She also has lived with type 1 diabetes for the last 42. She lost both legs and her eyesight due to the disease. She says while it has been life changing for her, it has not been life-limiting.
