Medwatch- Clean Hands Campaign - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Medwatch- Clean Hands Campaign

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

With the colder weather, comes cold and flu season and Comanche County Memorial Hospital is encouraging good hand hygiene not only for staff, but for visitors too, to help ensure that their patients don't get a hospital stay infection. And they're promoting this awareness with their Clean hands campaign.

Powered by Frankly