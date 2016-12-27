Medwatch- NICU Babies

Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of preterm births in the nation, with one in seven babies born prematurely each year. Breast milk greatly improves the health and growth of these babies, and now with the help of the Oklahoma Mother's Milk Bank, mother's in southwest Oklahoma, who may have trouble breastfeeding, can now get the help they need.
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.