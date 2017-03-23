Central High goes 2-0 on first day of Red Dirt Classic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Central High goes 2-0 on first day of Red Dirt Classic

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Central High def Achille 12-2, Walters 5-1

