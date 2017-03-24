Lawton double amputee wins first boxing match - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Marshall Revels-Marks is a Lawton native and a double amputee. He won his first boxing match last Saturday in San Antonio. It was his third career fight after a long struggle to break into the business.
