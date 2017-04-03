Eisenhower rallies for 8-6 win over MacArthur - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Eisenhower rallies for 8-6 win over MacArthur

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

Eisenhower beats MacArthur 8-6

Powered by Frankly