US Rep. Steve Russell visited Lawton-Fort Sill - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

US Rep. Steve Russell visited Lawton-Fort Sill

U.S. Representative Steve Russell made a stop this afternoon at the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to answer questions from area Oklahomans.
Powered by Frankly